Clydesdale Bank adds new deals and cuts rates

Clydesdale Bank has brought an exclusive high loan to value (LTV) deals for remortgage customers and cut rates across its new customer and product transfer ranges.

The exclusive remortgage deal is a two-year fixed rate with a £1,499 fee at 80 per cent LTV with a rate of 4.74 per cent. It comes with £1,000 cashback and free valuation.

The lender has also added 90 per cent LTV fixed rate fee offers which are priced from 4.79 per cent.

Clydesdale Bank has also reduced selected 80 to 90 per cent LTV fixed rates by up to 0.45 per cent. These now start from 4.49 per cent.

Professional and newly-qualified professional products between 85 and 95 per cent LTV have fallen by 0.6 per cent, and start from 4.39 per cent.

Exclusive fixed rates for loans between £1m and £2m with £1,999 fee have been cut by around 0.11 per cent, and now start from 4.14 per cent.

Selected fixed rates for loans of £1m or more between 65 and 85 per cent LV rates have been reduced by up to 0.39 per cent, and now begin from 4.24 per cent.

On the buy-to-let side, fixed rates between 60 and 75 per cent LTV have decreased by up to 0.5 per cent and start at 4.6 per cent.

Product transfer

In its product transfer range, selected 65 to 95 per cent LTV fixed rates have decreased by up to 0.6 per cent, now start at 3.99 per cent.

Professional and newly-qualified professional products from 85 to 95 per cent LTV have been reduced by up to 0.6 per cent, pricing begins from 4.39 per cent.

Exclusive products for loans between £1m and £2m from 65 to 75 per cent LTV with £999 fee have been cut by up to 0.11 per cent, now begin from 4.14per cent.

Selected £1m plus products between 65 and 85per cent LTV have been reduced by up to 0.39 per cent, and are priced from 4.24 per cent.

On the buy-to-let side, deals between 60 and 75 per cent LTV have fallen by up to 0.5 per cent, and now start from 4.60 per cent.

Richard Walker, head of intermediary sales at Virgin Money, said: “We have expanded our exclusive product range with the launch of a two-year fixed remortgage 80 per cent LTV product. This comes with £1,000 cashback plus a free valuation.

“This and our current five-year fixed rate product gives customers the option to choose their own solicitors, and having security of rate over the shorter term. We’ve also reintroduced our 90 per cent LTV fee saver rates to help those customers with a smaller deposit, alongside making reductions to the majority of our existing product range.”