Stonebridge recognised as SMP associate firm

by:
  • 27/03/2023
Mortgage and insurance network Stonebridge has been recognised as an associate firm of the Society of Mortgage Professionals (SMP).

The network has agreed to align itself with the principles of the SMP, which includes the aim of building trust in financial services as well as promoting the importance of mortgage and protection advice. 

Associate firms are required to use a customer charter with the aim of acting in the best interest of clients, invest in its people through training and professional development, and have a diversity and inclusion policy. Firms must also align with the SMP’s code of professional ethics and conduct.   

SMP is part of the Chartered Insurance Institute Group. 

Rob Clifford (pictured), chief executive of Stonebridge, said: “Stonebridge has always been committed to the raising of professional standards within our business, our individual firms, but also in terms of the entire mortgage sector. This is why we’re very pleased to be announcing our membership of the SMP as an associate firm which will allow us to leverage the collective knowledge, expertise, support, and resources that come with it, and for us to share that with our member firms.  

“We’re looking forward to playing a contributory part in everything the SMP has to offer in the months and years ahead.”  

Alan Vallance, chief executive of the Chartered Insurance Institute, added: “It is important members of the public are able to easily identify providers that demonstrate integrity, probity, and fairness aligned with our code of professional ethics and conduct.  

“We are looking forward to working with such a significant mortgage and protection network to further advance public trust in holistic mortgage advice and supporting their members’ professional development.” 

