Mortgage Brain partners with LMS to offer ‘streamlined’ conveyancing process

Mortgage Brain has teamed up with conveyancing services provider LMS to give users of the platform access to LMS Select.

This will enable a user base of 15,000 to make use of the conveyancing search engine. LMS claims that its Select platform will return quotes in less than 30 seconds and includes detailed requirements from law firms.

As part of the agreement, users of Mortgage Brain can process cases with PLS Solicitors for a fixed fee of £250 plus VAT. This includes a promised turnaround time of 10 days.

Travis Scholes, commercial director at LMS said: “LMS Select is designed to make the start of the conveyancing journey much more simple, something which has always been at the heart of what we do at LMS and something that Mortgage Brain is very much aligned with us on. This strategic partnership made perfect sense as we both look to streamline the mortgage process for as many stakeholders as possible and ease the pain points of intermediaries and lenders.

“We look forward to seeing the results, especially as we continue to refine the partnership, and are pleased to be collaborating with another forward-thinking business in the market for the benefit of all.”

Pollyanna Puddephat, head of marketing at Mortgage Brain, added: “Mortgage Brain was founded on the need to drastically simplify the mortgage process and to ease pain points of brokers and lenders. We are always looking for ways to streamline processes and LMS Select really delivers on this, fulfilling a key aim of driving true customer centricity and bringing value for all stakeholders.

“The team we’ve been working with just gets what we’re trying to do, and we’ve no doubt that the partnership will add a tremendous amount of value to our clients in 2023. This is one of a number of partnerships that we will be announcing over the coming months to support our intermediary customers.”