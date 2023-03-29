Property Master makes search functionality available to BTL brokers, lenders and aggregators

The broker’s data services arm, PM Data Services, will offer it as an on-demand service. This means it is licensed on a subscription basis but the software is hosted by Property Master.

The platform will allow customers or brokers to search for buy-to-let mortgages “quickly and easily” and they can “identify the best deals available in the ever-changing marketplace”.

There is an advanced mortgage calculator, precise mortgage search and pre-screen application ability for lenders.

The company said sourcing the best buy-to-let mortgage can be challenging in the current environment due to complex lending criteria, affordability, company structure, property type and tax position.

The firm added that research had shown landlords using a standard product search engine were more likely to be directed to an inappropriate lender, and is usually driven by price rather than lending criteria or affordability.

Property Master CEO, Angus Stewart, said: “We have been at the forefront of improving the buy-to-let mortgage search experience for many years. We are now making our advanced, intelligent algorithms available to other companies that wish to provide a digital offering to their customers while assisting in meeting their Consumer Duty obligations.

“PM Data Services will build on this initial innovation to provide a range of solutions that supports the ‘fintech mortgage market’ with new green ‘proptech’ data services to be added in due course.”