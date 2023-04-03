ESBS promotes Wigfull to deputy chief executive

Wigfull joined the firm in 2016 as a financial controller and was appointed finance director in 2019.

Prior to joining the mutual he worked at Barclays for nearly nine years and before that worked at KPMG for around three years.

Paul Tilley, chief executive of ESBS, said: “I would like to congratulate Stephen on his promotion. He has been immensely valuable in his time with the society so far, and I’m pleased that the society’s finances are in such capable hands.”

Wigfull said: “I’m thrilled to have been promoted within the society and am relishing the chance to face fresh and exciting challenges in my new role.

“I first joined the society because I was passionate about being part of an organisation that promotes thrift and home ownership, and I’m pleased that these values are as firmly at the core of ESBS today as they have ever been.”

He added: “In my time here I’ve been impressed by the skills and characters of my colleagues and am very glad to continue working closely with the team.”