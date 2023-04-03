You are here: Home - News -

Marsden BS teams up with LMS Secure Link

  • 03/04/2023
Marsden Building Society las launched with LMS Secure Link to streamline the conveyancing process and improve case query turnaround times.

The LMS Secure Link, which was launched in 2021, allows law firms to raise common post-offer queries with the lender to help companies secure faster responses and avoid delays in conveyancing.

Law firms can also request redemption statements from the lender which will speed up the conveyancing process for purchase and remortgage transactions.

Marsden Building Society will become the 10th lender to partner with LMS Secure Link.

Nick Chadbourne (pictured), chief executive of LMS, said: “There is no doubt that Secure Link has made a huge improvement in query turnaround times and redemption statement requests which has, in turn, eased the workload for both lenders and law firms and we’re confident that the Marsden will experience the benefits of our platform.

“We have exciting development plans for Secure Link already in the works as we look to take a more cohesive platform-based approach to tech across the board.”

He added: “We have always strongly believed that digital transformation is the key to driving the mortgage market forward and this partnership is a great example of how we are working to achieve that at LMS and is also a testament to the hard work the whole team has put into our Secure Link service offerings.”

Heather Crinion, operations director at the Marsden, added: “Customer experience and satisfaction have always been important to us. We aim to provide the best service we can so partnering with LMS on Secure Link will help us to continue doing this.

“Driving efficiencies in the conveyancing process will help us deliver a faster service to borrowers whilst easing the pressure on our team internally. The team at LMS understand the more complex areas of our business processes and have worked with us to solve them. We’re looking forward to seeing the positive results this will have for us.”

