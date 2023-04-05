SimplyBiz joins Consumer Duty Alliance as affiliate

The appointment as affiliate builds on the company’s existing relationship with the Financial Vulnerability Taskforce, which is now incorporated by the CDA.

The affiliate scheme is aimed at relevant networks, professional/trade bodies, product providers, fund management groups, technology providers and other service providers.

Affiliate members will allow the CDA to develop shared Consumer Duty understanding, identify collaborative working opportunities and help raise standards.

Membership of the CDA is complimentary and open to individuals and firms, and those who have to adopt an independent code of professional standards and financial vulnerability charter.

SimplyBiz will offer a 70-minute webinar on 18 April on the fair treatment of vulnerable clients, with the CDA featuring, as part of support for its advisers. The event will also feature Comentis and VouchedFor.

‘A safe pair of hands’

Paul Bruns, compliance director of SimplyBiz, said: “SimplyBiz is delighted to be one of the early Affiliate Members of what we hope will be a growing Alliance for the good of the sector and, most importantly, the end consumer.

“The Consumer Duty is a wide-ranging piece of regulation, which has already – and will continue to – require learning and action from manufacturers and advisers. We’re proud to support this independent body and believe that a collaborative approach across the sector will ultimately lead to better outcomes for all.”

Tony Miles, secretariat of CDA, added: “We’re delighted to welcome SimplyBiz as an affiliate member, part of the growing support the Alliance has attracted since launch.

“We would encourage all individuals and firms from across the personal finance sector to both register and demonstrate their support, taking advantage of our collaborative network as we ultimately seek to raise the public’s perception of the financial advice and planning profession as a ‘safe pair of hands’.”