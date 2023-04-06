You are here: Home - News -

News

Cov BS aims for mortgage portfolio to have average EPC C rating by 2040

by:
  • 06/04/2023
  • 0
Cov BS aims for mortgage portfolio to have average EPC C rating by 2040
Coventry Building Society has set a target for its mortgage portfolio to have an average energy efficiency rating of C by 2040 as part of its net zero plan.

In its annual Sustainability Report, the mutual said it would work with the UK’s net zero plan to cut the emissions the group and its borrowers produce. This will be achieved through regulation and innovation, as well as the mutual’s own planned products. 

It said until 2040, it expected energy efficiency improvements to be driven by buy-to-let properties and through its share of lending to new builds which are typically more sustainable. 

The mutual will also help its borrowers to improve the efficiency of their homes by raising awareness of potential improvements and promoting its Green Together Reward which offers a £500 incentive to homeowners who make sustainable renovations. 

It said it would launch more products across 2023 and 2024 once it had more clarity from the government. 

As of September 2022, Coventry Building Society said of the 77 per cent properties in its portfolio which had an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC), 34 per cent had a rating of A, B or C. This was a slight improvement on the 33 per cent share of efficient properties compared to the year before. 

It added: “EPCs, whilst not perfect, currently represent the best source of publicly available data on the energy efficiency of properties. This data is our starting point; we will continue to assess and use the best data possible, aligning with industry best practice, whilst recognising that this may change as and when more robust data sources become available.” 

Coventry Building Society said 97 per cent of its total emissions related to the houses it lends against, which made it “more challenging to reduce, requiring changes to borrowers’ homes and behaviour”. 

 

Cutting down on waste and emissions

Across other parts of the business, the mutual will encourage its employees to use public transport, reduce business travel, cut the waste it generates and switch its company car fleet to electric vehicles. 

It will also phase out its use of gas, reduce emissions across its supply chain by five to 25 per cent and invest in renewable energy by or before 2030. 

Steve Hughes, CEO of Coventry Building Society, said: “We will look to continue to support a consumer attitudinal shift on household emissions, through education, support and secured lending propositions that are targeted primarily at driving incremental change, resulting in reduced housing emissions that align to the broader Net Zero agenda.  

“We understand this will be a challenge as the largest part of our emissions footprint falls outside of our direct control; societal change remains critical to achieving our targets and to the achievement of the climate-related goals which 196 countries signed up to in the 2015 Paris Agreement.  

He added: “We need action from governments and regulators to create clear and fair rules for companies to make progress. But we must first lead by example. It is only by taking tangible actions that we can convince others to do the same. And it is only together that we can make a positive difference.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 19, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 20, 2023
Sixways Stadium, Worcester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 26, 2023
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

In the last 12 months, have you seen more first-time buyer clients who are on higher incomes?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.