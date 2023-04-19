You are here: Home - News -

News

Government urged to get tougher on ethnicity pay gap

by: Emma Lunn
  • 19/04/2023
  • 0
Government urged to get tougher on ethnicity pay gap
The government has introduced ethnicity pay gap reporting guidance – but unions say ministers need to make pay gap reporting mandatory.

The government guides are a collaboration between the Race Disparity Unit, Equality Hub and the Department for Business and Trade. They have been published as part of an update on the Government’s progress regarding its ‘Inclusive Britain’ action plan announced last year.

The plan detailed the need to address ethnicity pay gap reporting challenges, and support employers looking to promote greater fairness in the workplace.

The guidance includes advice on collecting ethnicity pay data, and how to consider data issues such as confidentiality, aggregating ethnic groups and the location of employees, and reporting the findings.

Kemi Badenoch, minister for women and equalities, said: “The concrete actions we have delivered over the last year are improving people’s day-to-day lives, but I know that we need to do more to tackle disparities and build people’s trust in our great institutions.

“The groundbreaking Inclusive Britain Action Plan was an excellent first step, and we will continue to deliver on its promises, tackling the complex causes behind racial disparities with data-driven action. We must all work together to ensure no-one is held back by their race, social or ethnic background.”

‘Too often BME workers are paid less for doing the same job’

But the Trades Union Congress (TUC) has called for mandatory ethnicity pay gap reporting “without delay”.

Paul Nowak, TUC general secretary, said: “The harsh reality is that even today, structural racism plays a big role in determining Black workers’ pay and career prospects.

“Too often BME workers are paid less for doing the same job as their white colleagues. Ministers must take bold action to confront inequality and racism in the labour market. The obvious first step is mandatory ethnicity pay gap reporting – not just voluntary guidance.

“And alongside publishing the raw data, every employer should have to publish an action plan setting out how they will close their pay gap. That will really drive more equal workplaces. Business and unions are united in their support for compulsory pay gap monitoring. Ministers must bring it in without delay.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Emma Lunn

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 20, 2023
Sixways Stadium, Worcester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 26, 2023
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 27, 2023
Fontwell Park Racecourse, West Sussex

Latest Poll

In the last 12 months, have you seen more first-time buyer clients who are on higher incomes?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.