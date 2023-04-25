Smoove confirms third party ‘alternative potential transaction’ has fallen through

In an update today, Smoove said it had been notified by the third party that following the disclosure of the possible offer from Pexa it was “discontinuing discussions”.

The alternative transaction, Smoove said yesterday, would not have led to an offer for the company.

It follows the announcement yesterday from Smoove that it was in “early discussions” with Pexa about a possible cash offer to buy the firm.

Smoove reiterated today that discussions remain at the early stage so “there can be no certainty that an offer will be made for the company, nor as to the terms on which an offer may be made”.

The company had said yesterday that the offer period had started and Pexa would need to make a bid for the firm by 5pm on 22 May in conjunction with guidelines.

Smoove was founded in 2003 and listed on the Alternative Investment Market in 2014.

The firm offers several IT solutions, which include Econveyancer, Smoove Start, Smoove Complete and Smoove Home.