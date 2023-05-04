You are here: Home - News -

L&C Mortgages hires MAB’s Hendy as chief relationship officer

by:
  • 04/05/2023
Broker L&C Mortgages has appointed Simon Hendy (pictured left) as its chief relationship officer, where he will help streamline processes and customer journey as well as develop the broker’s external relationships.

He will report directly to L&C’s CEO Alan Young (pictured right).

A spokesperson said that Hendy brought a “wealth of industry experience that will help the business streamline its processes and customer journeys and develop L&C’s external relationships”.

Hendry joins L&C from the Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB) where he worked for over a decade in various roles and was most recently national sales director.

Prior to that he worked at Linear Financial Solutions for over eight years as financial services director.

Young said: “I’m absolutely delighted to welcome Simon to the team at L&C. We have big ambitions at L&C to take our already outstanding advice proposition to the next level and I’m thrilled that Simon has joined to help propel us forward to achieve that goal.”

Hendy added: “L&C is a major player in the UK market and I’m excited to join the team, with the prospect of building that reputation further and taking advantage of the opportunities that will no doubt be on offer to a brand like L&C.”

Gareth Herbert, distribution director at MAB, said: “Simon Hendy brought a wealth of expertise and experience to his role at Mortgage Advice Bureau and was a great asset to our business.

“After 10 years with us, he felt that the time was right to explore new opportunities. We would like to thank Simon for his support and commitment over the last decade and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

