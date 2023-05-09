You are here: Home - News -

News

Predicted base rate rise could push trackers up by £300 a year

by:
  • 09/05/2023
Predicted base rate rise could push trackers up by £300 a year
Tracker mortgage and standard variable rate (SVR) mortgage payments could increase by nearly £300 and £200 a year respectively if the expected 0.25 per cent base rate increase this week takes place.

Experts widely expect the Bank of England to increase the base rate by 0.25 per cent to 4.5 per cent this week.

According to UK Finance figures, if the 0.25 per cent increase goes through, tracker mortgage monthly repayments would rise by £23.71 and SVR payments would increase by £15.14 per month.

This is equivalent to £284.52 per year for tracker mortgages and £181.68 per year for SVR mortgage deals.

UK Finance said that, as of December 2022, there were 639,000 tracker residential mortgages outstanding and 773,000 outstanding SVR mortgages.

This made up eight and nine per cent of residential mortgages outstanding in the UK, according to the trade body.

The current average rate for tracker mortgage is 4.6 per cent and for SVR deals it is 5.91 per cent.

The average current monthly interest payment for tracker deals is £436 per cent month and £358 per month for SVR deals.

A UK Finance spokesperson said: “Lenders stand ready to help anyone struggling with their mortgage payments. If you’re struggling, don’t put it off – speak to your lender as early as possible. Banks have a range of tailored options available to help and your lender will work with you to find the best option for your individual circumstances.”

