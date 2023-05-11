Mortgage guarantee scheme helps over 35,000 completions since launch

The mortgage guarantee scheme has supported 35,503 completions since the scheme was launched in 2021.

According to the latest figures from HM Treasury, this represents 1.9 per cent of all residential mortgage completions in the UK from the beginning of April 2021 to the end of December 2022.

The report added that there have been an additional 5,110 completions under the scheme between October and December 2022.

Around 86 per cent of these purchases were by first-time buyers and the total value of mortgages supported by the scheme was £6.6bn. The value of the guarantee was £963m.

The mean value of a property bought or remortgaged through the scheme was £195,838. This compares to national average house price of £294,329.

Approximately 63 per cent of properties were worth £200,000 or less and only 22 per cent of mortgages were against properties valued at £250,000 and above.

The majority of mortgage completions were for terraced houses making up 35 per cent of total completions.

Nearly 24 per cent of completions were for flats and maisonettes and detached houses and bungalows came to seven and three per cent respectively.

More than half of the households who participated in the scheme had a household income of £50,000 or lower.

Those on incomes of £80,000 or more only made up 11 per cent of completions.

The median household income for borrowers was £47,460 and the mean household income was £52,245.

Scotland accounts for 23 per cent of completions. This was followed by 12 per cent in the North West and 10 per cent in the South East.