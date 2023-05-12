Skipton BS to up select resi and BTL rates

The changes come into force from 9am on 15 May.

The lender will increase rates for residential and buy-to-let fixed rates on green additional borrowing products and has upped rates for Scottish First Homes fund scheme products for existing customers.

Its residential green additional borrowing two-year fixed rate up to 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) is 4.99 per cent, and the five-year fixed rate is priced from 4.53 per cent.

The buy-to-let green additional borrowing is available up to 75 per cent LTV and the two-year fixed rate is priced from 5.19 per cent with its five-year fixed rate is 4.69 per cent.

Scottish First Homes scheme products start from 4.89 per cent for two-year fixed rates at 60 per cent LTV and 4.55 per cent for its five-year fixed rate.

Skipton Building Society will withdraw residential five-year fixed rates for existing customers.

End date extensions

The end dates for residential and buy-to-let existing customer products ranges have been extended from August 2025 to August 2028.

The end dates for new build and selected government scheme products have moved from November 2025 to November 2028.