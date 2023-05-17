You are here: Home - News -

  17/05/2023
BM Solutions appoints Church as permanent head
Buy-to-let specialist BM Solutions has appointed Leigh Church (pictured) as its permanent head after an “extensive search process”.

Church took on the role on an interim basis after Phil Rickards stepped down from his role to take on part-time role as chairperson at L&C Mortgages.

Church has over 30 years’ experience in the industry and has spent the last 16 years at BM Solutions as a regional manager.

Before that he worked at Legal and General Mortgage Club between 2000 and 2007, initially joining as a business development manager and then becoming head of sales.

Esther Dijkstra, managing director for intermediaries at Lloyds Banking Group, said: “I am pleased to announce Leigh Church has been appointed head of BM Solutions on a permanent basis and look forward to continuing a successful relationship with him as part of my leadership team.

“The buy-to-let market is going through a challenging period, and strong leadership is needed. Leigh is hugely experienced and has shown during his time as acting head of the business that he is the right choice to lead it going forward.”

Church added: “I am honoured to be given this opportunity. I look forward to continuing to work with BM Solutions, growing the excellent relationships we have in the intermediary market and developing new ones.”

