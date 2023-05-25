You are here: Home - News -

Platform changes new business and product switch rates

  • 25/05/2023
Platform changes new business and product switch rates
Platform has altered the rates for a range of its new business and product switch deals, with some being increased by up to 0.25 per cent and others being cut by around 0.22 per cent.

Platform said products would be withdrawn at 5pm today and applications for current products would need to be received by that time.

The lender said it would increase its standard variable rate (SVR) by 0.25 per cent to 7.37 per cent for both new business and product switches, in line with the Bank of England’s base rate increase last week.

Platform said tracker products in both ranges would increase by around 0.25 per cent.

The company added that two and three-year fixed rates in its mainstream new business range would be cut by up to 0.21 per cent.

The lender said selected two, three and five-year fixed rates in its new business professional mortgage would be lowered by up to 0.22 per cent.

Two and five-year fixed rate Help to Buy products will be lowered by up to 0.15 per cent in its new business range and in its product switch range two, three and five-year fixed rates have been lowered.

In its new business range, its five-year fixed rate Help to Buy product at 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) with a £999 fee rose by around 0.03 per cent, and this also applies to the three-year fixed rate equivalent in its product switch range.

