Leeds BS and Bank of Ireland to remove select rates – round-up

Leeds Building Society has said it would remove select residential and interest-only fixed rates in its new business range.

The lender said any application on withdrawn products would need to be submitted by 6pm today.

On the residential side, this includes legal assisted two-year fixed rates at 75, 80 and 85 per cent loan to value (LTV), along with its no-fee versions at 80 and 85 per cent LTV.

The lender will removed its legal assisted three-year fixed residential rate at 75 per cent LTV, along with its no-fee green five-year fixed rate and no-fee legal assisted 10-year fixed rate.

On the interest-only side, the lender is removing its legal assisted two and five-year fixed rate at 60 per cent LTV and its interest-only part and part mortgage at the same LTV tier.

Leeds Building Society confirmed that it was making changes to selected products in the range and said it was “planned activity”.

Bank of Ireland to remove select resi rate and all BTL rates

Bank of Ireland said it will remove some of its residential deals and all of its buy-to-let products by 6pm today.

The lender will withdraw two and five-year residential fixed rates at 75 per cent loan to value (LTV), along with its five-year fixed residential rate at 90 per cent LTV.

Bank of Ireland said that it would remove all of its buy-to-let fixed rates, which includes green fixed rates, green fixed rates with top slicing, standard buy-to-let deals at 60 per cent LTV and 75 per cent LTV as well as the equivalent LTV tier products with top slicing.

The firm said that to secure a product being withdrawn, new applications must be completed as well as submitted and accepted agreements in principle (AIP) need to be converted to a full mortgage application by 6pm today.

It added that outstanding fees on accepted cases needed to be paid by the date given to be accepted.

Bank of Ireland was contacted for comment.