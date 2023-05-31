The Cumberland appoints Seaton intermediary boss in resi distribution drive

The Cumberland Building Society has appointed Grant Seaton as head of intermediary lending to continue to expand its distribution supporting brokers providing specialist holiday let mortgages and residential mortgages.

Grant Seaton, previously senior commercial manager at The Cumberland, will lead the team on its specialism, lending to the hospitality sector, having provided holiday let mortgages for over 10 years.

The mutual has had residential mortgage relationships with select large intermediary firms for a similar number of years but in 2021 decided to develop its intermediary team further to expand its residential offering.

Seaton is charged with building out mortgage channel support to residential mortgage advisers.

Commercial management background

Seaton has worked at The Cumberland for more than 25 years, previously as senior commercial manager for England and Wales, where he oversaw the growth of intermediary lending to the hospitality sector in those regions.

The Cumberland said its ‘Kinder Banking’ purpose will be reflected by the intermediary team who are committed to providing a relationship-managed approach to advisers with a strong support framework for onboarded firms.

Seaton said: “It is an exciting time for The Cumberland as we ramp up our efforts to deliver a quality service to our intermediary clients whilst providing working solutions for the end customer.

“A key aspect of The Cumberland’s ambitions is to expand and modernise our services. The development of the intermediary team is a prime example of this. Not only does it see us expand our offering, but it will also serve as another vessel for us to apply the values which make The Cumberland a truly unique building society.”