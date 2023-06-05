FSCS chief executive Rainbird to depart

The Financial Service Compensation Scheme’s (FSCS) chief executive Caroline Rainbird (pictured) has departed the firm today.

The FSCS’ chief financial officer Fiona Kidy will take on the chief executive role while the body searches for a successor.

Rainbird has been the chief executive for the FSCS for over four years, and before that worked for around nine years at the Royal Bank of Scotland in various senior roles.

Prior to that she was deputy chair and steering committee member for The Two Per Cent Club for two years, which aims to bring together women from all sectors to advocate for better senior representation.

Before that she worked at Abn Amro Bank for over 14 years and also worked at HSBC and The Long-Term Credit Bank of Japan.

Marshall Bailey, chair of FSCS, said: “We are thankful for the progress that FSCS has made since 2019. Caroline has led the organisation through a series of considerable external challenges, while ensuring that it continues to deliver an excellent service for customers.

“She has also helped to develop a stronger understanding of our role in building confidence in the financial services industry. We wish Caroline every success in the future.”

Rainbird said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time working at FSCS. FSCS has a great team of people doing very important work, and I would like to wish them and the board every success for this next step in their journey.”