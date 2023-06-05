You are here: Home - News -

The Right Mortgage and Protection Network to run events on boosting profitability

by:
  • 05/06/2023
  • 0
The Right Mortgage and Protection Network and Club will be holding two events to help advisers grow their businesses and stay profitable.

The two events will take place in June for both members and potential members. It is open to mortgage, protection and general insurance advisers. 

The firm said the events will provide ideas around sales and development as well as go through the advantages of being with either a club or network. 

The first event will take place on 20 June at the Wynward Golf Club in Stockton-on-Tees, while the second will be held on 22 June at the Coldra Court Hotel in Langstone near Newport, Wales. 

Both days will include presentations from the firm and lenders, as well as sessions which cover underwriting, protecting business and business development. 

Attendees can earn four hours of CPD by attending, while breakfast and lunch are included.  

Lender and provider sponsors include Fleet Mortgages, Accord, HSBC Life, Legal and General, Paymentshield, Royal London, Swansea Building Society, Shepherds Friendly and Vitality. 

Those interested can register here: bit.ly/TRMEvents2023 

 

‘A hugely valuable day’

Amanda Wilson (pictured), director of The Right Mortgage and Protection Network, said: “These sales-focused events have been designed to inspire member firms and all individual advisers with ways they can think outside of the box in order to generate future business volume growth, increase income streams, and maintain and improve profitability.

“We fully understand the challenges that exist in today’s mortgage and protection markets so we wanted to address this and to provide tangible solutions and ideas to help everyone active right now. 

“We have put together a full schedule of sessions for both days, and we will be outlining how to maximise business in specific mortgage sectors, but also protection and general insurance, plus we’ll deliver standalone sessions on how firms can market their propositions and how to ensure clients have access to all their services. 

“This promises to be a hugely valuable day, and The Right Mortgage team will also be there in force to discuss all the opportunities in detail and detail how we are supporting all member firms in achieving their business goals.” 

