Halifax and Accord Mortgages to up rates – round-up

The lender said homebuyer deals, including first-time buyer, new build, large loans and affordable housing products would rise.

Shared equity and shared ownership deals and the equivalent green home products and remortgage will also increase.

A Halifax spokesperson said: “In response to changes in the swap markets in recent weeks, yesterday we announced increases to rates across our fixed product range from today. These range between 30 and 82 basis points.”

Accord Mortgages to up selected rates

Accord Mortgages will increase pricing for product transfers and additional loans across its residential and buy-to-let ranges.

The lender said that current product transfers would be withdrawn at 8pm today, with new product ranges available from 8am on 8 June.

On the residential product transfer side and additional loan rates, fixed interest rates are set to rise by around 0.25 per cent, while tracker rates will go up by around 0.15 per cent.

Buy-to-let product transfer rates will go up by between 0.59 per cent and 0.66 per cent.