One in 10 landlords plan to grow buy-to-let portfolio

Around 10 per cent of landlords are planning on expanding their portfolio in the next few years, with a significant proportion planning to do so by 2025, a survey has found.

According to the Debt Protection Service (DPS), a tenth of the 2,000 landlords surveyed intend to grow their portfolio and 60 per cent say they will do so in the next two years.

Around 21 per cent of those looking to buy in the next two years said they would look in a different area from where they live and 70 per cent said they would specifically target terraced homes.

Matt Trevett, managing director at The DPS, said: “The survey helps us gain insight into the purchasing intentions of landlords across England and Wales.

“The economic pressures that are affecting most sectors will inevitably also influence the strategies of buy-to-let property owners too, although it’s interesting to note that most landlords who intend to increase their portfolios are considering doing so over the next two years.

“Our regular surveys of both landlords and tenants mean we can share valuable insight with our customers and the wider industry and, combined with largest database of domestic private rental figures across the UK, help us reveal a detailed picture of trends in the private rental sector.”

Paul Fryers, managing director at Zephyr Homeloans, which helped organise the survey and is also part of the Computershare Group, said: “Financial pressures on landlords may mean they look further afield to buy property to suit their own budgets and to find the best rental yields.”