Poll: Have mortgage lenders done enough to jump start the housing energy efficiency drive?

Green mortgages, energy efficiency and net zero, collectively known as the green agenda, have been rising up the priority list for the mortgage market.

Brokers and lenders are increasingly having to embed conversations about energy efficiency and green with customers, with pressure on lenders to create innovative solutions to improve energy efficiency of properties.

The majority of deals reward properties with an already high EPC rating with a better rate, but innovative solutions are beginning to come out into the market.

Coventry Building Society’s green further advance deals and Nationwide’s zero per cent green additional borrowing deal are two such examples.

The government is also ploughing funding into the area, with its Green Home Finance Accelerator.

However, have lenders really taken on the green efficiency baton and started properly sprinting with it, or are we at the start of a long marathon. This month, Mortgage Solutions, is asking if, in the last 12 months have lenders progressed plans to help improve the energy efficiency of existing homes?