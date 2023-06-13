Property firms fined over £1m for money laundering failings

The fines are for offences in the second half of last year, with firms found to have failed to comply with money laundering regulations which HMRC said are designed to prevent criminals from “exploiting illicit cash”.

In total, fines of £3.2m were issued, with property businesses accounting for more than £1m of that sum.

In many cases, the issues related to failing to apply for registration at the required time.

For example RW Invest, a property investment firm based in Tunbridge Wells, was fined £44,210 after failing to apply for registration in time, while 1st Lettings Property Services, based in Coventry, was fined £14,850 for the same issue.

Other property firms fined for AML failings include:

Lettings Angels ‒ fined £14,500

Clicklettings ‒ fined £14,500

Island Homes Kent ‒ fined £14,500

Karwood Properties ‒ fined £14,500

Knights MK ‒ fined £13,261

Lighthouse Estate Agents ‒ fined £14,500

Natalie Clarke Residential ‒ fined £14,500

Property Management (London) ‒ fined £14,500

Spencer Jakeman Property Management ‒ fined £14,500

Tooting Estate Agents ‒ fined £14,500

Doyle Sales and Lettings ‒ fined £14,365

Oliver and Akers ‒ fined £14,500

Elite Sales and Lettings ‒ fined £14,500

Nolan Redshaw ‒ fined £14,039

Harrisons Lettings & Management ‒ fined £14,000

Viking Estate Agents ‒ fined £13,800

Rent Assured Property Services ‒ fined £13,729

Alex Harvey Estate Agents ‒ fined £13,700

Mark Simon Estates ‒ fined £13,523

Nick Sharp, deputy director of economic crime, fraud investigation service at HMRC, emphasised that money laundering was not a “victimless crime”.

He continued: “We are here to help businesses protect themselves from criminal attacks and will continue to tackle the minority of businesses which do not comply with the money laundering regulations. Serious and organised crime costs the UK billions of pounds every year and our anti-money laundering supervision is a vital tool in combatting that.”