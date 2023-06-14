Hampden and Co appoints Preece banking director for London office

Hampden and Co has hired Patrick Preece as its banking director for its London office, the latest in a slew of hires.

In his role, he will offer clients a bespoke service including day-to-day banking, deposits and a range of tailored borrowing.

Preece joins from Investec where he worked in its city professionals team for over a year, and before that he was a relationship manager at C. Hoare and Co for a relationship manager for nearly eight years.

Hampden and Co recently hired Mark Plummer as head of private banking for London, John Glanville, Kevin Eagles and Alistair Macpherson as banking directors.

The firm delivered its first full-year profit before tax of £2m in 2022, up from a pre-tax loss of £3m.

Plummer said: “We are delighted to welcome Patrick to the team. He brings extensive knowledge of private banking and a track record of building trusted relationships with clients.

“His appointment further underscores the bank’s aspirations to grow and serve the needs of clients in London and the South East.”

Preece added: “Hampden and Co’s client-centric approach and focus on delivering an exceptional banking experience has helped it to become a major UK private bank. I look forward to using my experience and knowledge to deliver for our clients.”