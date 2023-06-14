You are here: Home - News -

News

Hampden and Co appoints Preece banking director for London office

by:
  • 14/06/2023
  • 0
Hampden and Co appoints Preece banking director for London office
Hampden and Co has hired Patrick Preece as its banking director for its London office, the latest in a slew of hires.

In his role, he will offer clients a bespoke service including day-to-day banking, deposits and a range of tailored borrowing.

Preece joins from Investec where he worked in its city professionals team for over a year, and before that he was a relationship manager at C. Hoare and Co for a relationship manager for nearly eight years.

Hampden and Co recently hired Mark Plummer as head of private banking for London, John Glanville, Kevin Eagles and Alistair Macpherson as banking directors.

The firm delivered its first full-year profit before tax of £2m in 2022, up from a pre-tax loss of £3m.

Plummer said: “We are delighted to welcome Patrick to the team. He brings extensive knowledge of private banking and a track record of building trusted relationships with clients.

“His appointment further underscores the bank’s aspirations to grow and serve the needs of clients in London and the South East.”

Preece added: “Hampden and Co’s client-centric approach and focus on delivering an exceptional banking experience has helped it to become a major UK private bank. I look forward to using my experience and knowledge to deliver for our clients.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2023

Jun 28, 2023
Online

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

Latest Poll

Have mortgage lenders done enough to jump start the housing energy efficiency drive?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.