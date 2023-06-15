You are here: Home - News -

News

HSBC ups rates; Family BS removes fixed deals – round-up

by:
  • 15/06/2023
  • 0
HSBC ups rates; Family BS removes fixed deals – round-up
HSBC has increased a series of rates across its mortgages.

This applies to two and five-year fixes up to 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) for both residential and buy-to-let borrowers. Rates have risen by as much as 0.35 per cent. 

This includes a two-year fixed purchase product for new borrowers at 85 per cent LTV, which has gone up by 0.2 per cent to 5.64 per cent. This has no fee. 

There is also a five-year fixed remortgage at 60 per cent LTV with a £999 fee which has increased by 0.24 per cent to 4.88 per cent. 

For existing borrowers, the two-year fix at 60 per cent LTV with a £999 fee has risen by 0.27 per cent to 4.99 per cent. 

A spokesperson for HSBC said: “Our focus remains as supporting our customers through current pressures and providing access to good deals. However, over recent days the cost of funds has been increasing and, like other banks, we have to reflect that in our mortgage rates.” 

 

Family BS pulls fixed rates

Family Building Society will remove all fixed rates by 5pm today. 

An update on its website said: “It won’t have escaped your attention that a number of lenders have been withdrawing products from the market. Whilst we have kept our products available as long as possible, we’re now going to have to temporarily withdraw our fixed rate mortgage products from 5pm Thursday 15 June 2023.”

A new range will be launched on 22 June. 

A spokesperson for the mutual said: “We know withdrawing fixed rate products is disappointing for you and for your clients, but please bear with us for a very short period of time as we work on delivering you a brand new set of products for your underserved borrowers.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2023

Jun 28, 2023
Online

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

Latest Poll

Have mortgage lenders done enough to jump start the housing energy efficiency drive?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/