HSBC ups rates; Family BS removes fixed deals – round-up

HSBC has increased a series of rates across its mortgages.

This applies to two and five-year fixes up to 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) for both residential and buy-to-let borrowers. Rates have risen by as much as 0.35 per cent.

This includes a two-year fixed purchase product for new borrowers at 85 per cent LTV, which has gone up by 0.2 per cent to 5.64 per cent. This has no fee.

There is also a five-year fixed remortgage at 60 per cent LTV with a £999 fee which has increased by 0.24 per cent to 4.88 per cent.

For existing borrowers, the two-year fix at 60 per cent LTV with a £999 fee has risen by 0.27 per cent to 4.99 per cent.

A spokesperson for HSBC said: “Our focus remains as supporting our customers through current pressures and providing access to good deals. However, over recent days the cost of funds has been increasing and, like other banks, we have to reflect that in our mortgage rates.”

Family BS pulls fixed rates

Family Building Society will remove all fixed rates by 5pm today.

An update on its website said: “It won’t have escaped your attention that a number of lenders have been withdrawing products from the market. Whilst we have kept our products available as long as possible, we’re now going to have to temporarily withdraw our fixed rate mortgage products from 5pm Thursday 15 June 2023.”

A new range will be launched on 22 June.

A spokesperson for the mutual said: “We know withdrawing fixed rate products is disappointing for you and for your clients, but please bear with us for a very short period of time as we work on delivering you a brand new set of products for your underserved borrowers.”