E.surv launches remote valuations for new builds

  • 20/06/2023
E.surv is to offer remote valuations on certain new build properties.

The valuation firm will be using the data and insight from its new build database to identify sites which are suitable for remote valuations.

E.surv said that remote valuations take an average of four days less than a physical valuation, and also offer cost benefits to buyers.

Mark Goodfellow, product lead at e.surv, explained that when the firm receives its first valuation instruction for a new development, one of its surveyors will visit the site, collect information and assess how suitable it will be for remote valuation. 

This will then be peer reviewed by the e.surv specialist new build team, with an “automated data driven triage process” then employed for subsequent inspections at the site.

He continued: “We tailor the service to every lender’s individual risk appetite. We digitally collect information such as the UK Finance Disclosure Form, site, and floor plans from developers. A local surveyor will carry out the remote valuation on receipt of the requested documents. The output is then automatically formatted into the lender’s mortgage valuation report.”

E.surv said that new build remote valuations are currently being utilised by a host of high street lenders.

Earlier this year it launched remote valuations for select remortgage deals with Halifax.

