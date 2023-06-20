Foundation Home Loans brings out owner-occupied and buy-to-let special deals

Foundation Home Loans has added special products in its owner-occupied and buy-to-let offering, with rates beginning from 6.34 per cent.

In its owner-occupied range, Foundation is bringing out two and five-year fixed rates up to 75 per cent loan to value (LTV), in its F1 and F2 ranges. Pricing starts from 6.49 per cent.

Its F1 range is for clients who fall outside of mainstream credit criteria or need flexibility and the F2 range is for clients with recent blips within the last 24 months.

The fee-assisted products come with one free valuation, a £795 product fee and no application fees.

In its buy-to-let range, the lender has added two and five-year fixed rates up to 75 per cent LTV with F1 range products beginning at 6.29 per cent with a free valuation, and 6.34 per cent for the F2 range.

Foundation is also launching specific houses in multiple occupation (HMO) specials in its F2 range up to 75 per cent LTV. Pricing begins at 6.44 per cent for a two-year fixed rate and 6.59 per cent for a five-year fixed rate.

Tom Jacob, director of product and marketing at Foundation Home Loans, said: “As advisers will know only too well, June is shaping up to be a significant month of product changes and launches. At Foundation we want to ensure we are offering as much choice as possible and have therefore launched these new specials, which cover both our owner-occupied and buy-to-let ranges.

“The big news in owner-occupied is that we have two- and five-year fixes now available up to 75 per cent LTV, which are fee-assisted in order to take away some of the upfront costs that are often a major concern for residential borrowers.”

He continued: “In buy to let, we are offering new products with free valuations, plus specific HMO deals, which we know is a growing area of demand for landlords as they seek to ensure as high a rental yield as possible.

“As always, we’ll keep listening to the market, to our adviser partners and their landlord clients, to ensure we have a full range of products that meet all their needs.”