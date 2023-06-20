You are here: Home - News -

News

Foundation Home Loans brings out owner-occupied and buy-to-let special deals

by:
  • 20/06/2023
  • 0
Foundation Home Loans brings out owner-occupied and buy-to-let special deals
Foundation Home Loans has added special products in its owner-occupied and buy-to-let offering, with rates beginning from 6.34 per cent.

In its owner-occupied range, Foundation is bringing out two and five-year fixed rates up to 75 per cent loan to value (LTV), in its F1 and F2 ranges. Pricing starts from 6.49 per cent.

Its F1 range is for clients who fall outside of mainstream credit criteria or need flexibility and the F2 range is for clients with recent blips within the last 24 months.

The fee-assisted products come with one free valuation, a £795 product fee and no application fees.

In its buy-to-let range, the lender has added two and five-year fixed rates up to 75 per cent LTV with F1 range products beginning at 6.29 per cent with a free valuation, and 6.34 per cent for the F2 range.

Foundation is also launching specific houses in multiple occupation (HMO) specials in its F2 range up to 75 per cent LTV. Pricing begins at 6.44 per cent for a two-year fixed rate and 6.59 per cent for a five-year fixed rate.

Tom Jacob, director of product and marketing at Foundation Home Loans, said: “As advisers will know only too well, June is shaping up to be a significant month of product changes and launches. At Foundation we want to ensure we are offering as much choice as possible and have therefore launched these new specials, which cover both our owner-occupied and buy-to-let ranges.

“The big news in owner-occupied is that we have two- and five-year fixes now available up to 75 per cent LTV, which are fee-assisted in order to take away some of the upfront costs that are often a major concern for residential borrowers.”

He continued: “In buy to let, we are offering new products with free valuations, plus specific HMO deals, which we know is a growing area of demand for landlords as they seek to ensure as high a rental yield as possible.

“As always, we’ll keep listening to the market, to our adviser partners and their landlord clients, to ensure we have a full range of products that meet all their needs.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2023

Jun 28, 2023
Online

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

Latest Poll

Have mortgage lenders done enough to jump start the housing energy efficiency drive?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.