You are here: Home - News -

News

Private rents rose almost five per cent in last year – ONS

by:
  • 21/06/2023
  • 0
Private rents rose almost five per cent in last year – ONS
Private rental prices paid by UK tenants have risen five per cent in the year to May, the largest annual percentage change since records began in 2016.

According to the latest figures from the Office of National Statistics, excluding London, rental prices increased by 4.9 per cent annually in the UK, compared to 4.8 per cent to April.

In England, the West Midlands reported the highest annual rental price percentage increase at 5.2 per cent.

This was followed by London, which went up by around 5.1 per cent in the 12 months to May, which is an increase on five per cent in the prior month. The report noted that this was the highest annual change in London since 2012.

Yorkshire and the Humber took third position with an annual percentage increase of 5.1 per cent.

The North East had the lowest annual percentage change at 4.3 per cent, followed by the South East at 4.4 per cent and the South West at 4.6 per cent.

Private rental prices in Wales also increased by five per cent annually, which is the largest annual change since 2010.

In Scotland, the rise was pegged at 5.4 per cent over the same period, up from 5.2 per cent annual growth in April.

Scotland brought in a rental cap of zero per cent until 31 March, and from April this rental price rise cap was upped to three per cent or up to six per cent in certain circumstances.

In Northern Ireland, private rental prices jumped by 10 per cent in the 12 months to March.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2023

Jun 28, 2023
Online

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

Latest Poll

Have mortgage lenders done enough to jump start the housing energy efficiency drive?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.