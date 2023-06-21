You are here: Home - News -

News

TSB reintroduces resi deals and ups rates

by:
  • 21/06/2023
  • 0
TSB reintroduces resi deals and ups rates
TSB has reintroduced select residential deals, having temporarily withdrawn them a few days ago, and increased select residential, product transfer and additional borrowing rates.

On the residential side, the lender is bringing back two and five-year fixed house purchase and remortgage deals up to 85 per cent loan to value (LTV) with a £995 fee.

The lender temporarily removed select two, three and five-year fixed residential rates last week.

TSB added that it was increasing fee-free two and five-year fixed house purchase rates by up to 0.4 per cent, whilst fee-free two and five-year fixed remortgage deals up to 85 per cent LTV will rise by around 0.25 per cent.

In its product transfer range, its two-year fixed residential rates up to 90 per cent LTV will increase by around 0.25 per cent, and five-year fixed residential rates up to 80 per cent LTV will go up by up to 0.15 per cent.

On the additional borrowing side, the lender said that two and five-year fixed residential rates will rise by around 0.25 per cent.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2023

Jun 28, 2023
Online

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

Latest Poll

Have mortgage lenders done enough to jump start the housing energy efficiency drive?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.