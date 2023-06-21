TSB reintroduces resi deals and ups rates

TSB has reintroduced select residential deals, having temporarily withdrawn them a few days ago, and increased select residential, product transfer and additional borrowing rates.

On the residential side, the lender is bringing back two and five-year fixed house purchase and remortgage deals up to 85 per cent loan to value (LTV) with a £995 fee.

The lender temporarily removed select two, three and five-year fixed residential rates last week.

TSB added that it was increasing fee-free two and five-year fixed house purchase rates by up to 0.4 per cent, whilst fee-free two and five-year fixed remortgage deals up to 85 per cent LTV will rise by around 0.25 per cent.

In its product transfer range, its two-year fixed residential rates up to 90 per cent LTV will increase by around 0.25 per cent, and five-year fixed residential rates up to 80 per cent LTV will go up by up to 0.15 per cent.

On the additional borrowing side, the lender said that two and five-year fixed residential rates will rise by around 0.25 per cent.