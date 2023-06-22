You are here: Home - News -

News

Just over one in 10 think now is a good time to buy property

by:
  • 22/06/2023
  • 0
Just over one in 10 think now is a good time to buy property
Only 14 per cent of people think it is a good time to buy a property at the moment, a trade association survey has found.

According to the Building Societies Association’s (BSA) latest quarterly property tracker survey, which was undertaken at the start of the month, this was the lowest level since research began 15 years ago and the figure had fallen to the same level recorded at the end of last year.

Around 42 per cent thought it was not a good time to buy a property, which rose to 61 per cent for potential first-time buyers.

Nearly two thirds of those surveyed said the affordability of monthly mortgage payments was their biggest barrier to purchasing a property.

The report said that usually the most popular barrier to a property purchase was raising a deposit, which took second position at 58 per cent.

Other barriers included access to a large enough mortgage or access to a mortgage at all at 45 per cent, lack of job security at 20 per cent and concern about future falls in property prices at 19 per cent.

The report continued that around 89 per cent of mortgage borrowers were not concerned about keeping up with payments, and the remaining 11 per cent were not confident of maintaining payments in the next six months.

Within the latter around three per cent were not confident at all about maintaining mortgage payments in the upcoming six months.

Only one in five renters were concerned about meeting their housing costs, and within that six per cent were not at all confident.

Around 34 per cent think that house prices will fall in the next year, down from around half at the end of last year.

Nearly a quarter think that house prices will rise in the next year.

Andrew Gall, head of savings and economics at the BSA, said: “With inflation remaining persistently high, and the Bank of England raising the bank rate 13 consecutive times, it’s not surprising that overall the sentiment in the housing market remains low.

“The cost of living crisis, which is leading to increases in most areas of household expenditure, means family finances continue to be under pressure.”

He added: “Whilst the vast majority of people say they have been confident that they can maintain their mortgage and rental repayments, wider economic indicators suggest payment difficulties may start to tick up. Lenders are conscious that each mortgage in arrears is a real worry for the individual or family affected, and have experienced teams, with a wide range of options, ready to offer practical, tailored support to anyone who may be struggling.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2023

Jun 28, 2023
Online

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

Latest Poll

Have mortgage lenders done enough to jump start the housing energy efficiency drive?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/