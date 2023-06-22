You are here: Home - News -

Nationwide, Natwest and Santander to up trackers – round-up

  • 22/06/2023
Nationwide will increase its tracker mortgage interest to reflect the base rate, which was upped to five per cent earlier today by the Bank of England.

The lender said that from the 1 August tracker mortgage interest rates would be increased to reflect the base rate change.

It said that it would write to clients to let them know about the changes and what their monthly payments would be from that point.

The firm said that it was still working on its standard mortgage rate and base mortgage rate but would update its website in due course.

 

Natwest

Natwest said that following the base rate increase an updated base rate of five per cent would be in-place for new tracker illustrations from Monday.

It said that new product guides would be available from then and mortgage illustrations produced prior to that would use the current rate.

 

Santander

Santander said that existing customer tracker deals would rise by around 0.5 per cent from the beginning of August, with payments changing from 26 August onwards.

The lender said that changes had also been applied to its follow-on rate, which will now stand at 8.25 per cent.

It said that Alliance and Leicester tracker products would go up by 0.5 per cent at the beginning of August, with payments changing from that point.

The lender has kept its SVR at 7.5 per cent.

Santander said that all tracker rates, including the follow-on rate, for new business and internal transfers would rise in-line with the base rate on 27 June.

