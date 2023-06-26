You are here: Home - News -

Pepper Money to withdraw rates; Keystone Property Finance brings out repriced deals – round-up

  26/06/2023
Pepper Money will be withdrawing some of its products overnight tomorrow and will make changes to its ranges.

According to a broker note, brokers will need to submit decisions in principles (DIP) by 5pm on 27 June to secure current rates.

Full mortgage applications for the withdrawn range will need to be submitted by 5pm on 30 June.

 

Keystone Property Finance launches repriced range

Specialist lender Keystone Property Finance has brought out a repriced range, having temporarily withdrawn deals last week.

According to a broker note, its classic two-year fixed rate has risen by around 0.2 per cent, whilst its classic five-year fixed have gone up by around 0.1 per cent.

The lender’s complex range, switch and fix and product transfers have increased by around 0.1 per cent.

Keystone Property Finance said that deals at 65 and 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) started from 5.24 per cent.

A spokesperson for Keystone said: “Swap rates have risen significantly over the past few weeks and so we have had to reprice our product range, as have many other lenders.

“Despite this, we believe we continue to have a highly competitive and varied range that matches anything in the specialist buy-to-let sector.”

