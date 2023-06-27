TSB to introduce BTL and product transfer deals and ups resi rates

According to a broker note, to secure a current rate brokers will need to submit existing applications by midnight tonight.

On the residential side, the lender said it would increase rates for two and five-year fixed house purchase and remortgage by up to 0.35 per cent.

In its product transfer range, the company said rates would rise for two-year fixed buy-to-let deals up to 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) by up to 0.3 per cent.

Five-year fixed residential deals up to 90 per cent LTV will increase by around 0.35 per cent, and product end dates will be moved out to the end of October.

In its additional borrowing range, rates for two-year fixed buy-to-let will go up by around 0.3 per cent, and five-year fixed residential rates will increase by around 0.3 per cent. Product end dates will also move out to the end of October.

The lender is reintroducing its two-year house purchase and remortgage buy-to-let products and has shifted the product end dates to the end of October.

It added that it would reintroduce 10-year fixed residential product transfer rates.