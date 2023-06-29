Natwest to increase new business and existing customer rates

To secure existing deals, brokers will need to produce mortgage illustrations and submit applications online by 10:30pm on 29 June.

On the new business side, purchase rate will rise by around 0.35 per cent for select two and five-year deals.

In its purchase cashback range two and five-year deals at 95 per cent LTV will increase by between 16 basis points and 35 basis points and £350 cashback will be removed.

For remortgages, rate increases between up to 29 basis points will be applied, and rises of 35 basis points will be made on first-time buyer deals.

Shared equity purchase deals will rise by 0.65 per cent and Help to Buy will increase by around 59 basis points.

On the existing customer side, rate increases of up to 35 basis points will apply for two and five-year deals.