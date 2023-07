Lloyds Banking Group has appointed Laura Carr as is business development manager (BDM) for London.

Carr joins from HSBC where she was a BDM for London for around two years, and before that she was a BDM for Tipton and Coseley in the same region for just under a year.

Prior to that, she worked at TSB for over seven years, initially joining as a personal banking manager then taking on the role mortgage advisor.

She then went on to become a bank manager for TSB before becoming a BDM.

A Lloyds Banking Group spokesperson confirmed the appointment.