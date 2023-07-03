Saffron relaunches and reprices range; Clydesdale Bank increases rates – round-up

The mutual withdrew some products at the end of last month due to “changing market conditions”, with a promise to relaunch on 1 July.

Its self-employed mortgages at 80 per cent loan to value (LTV) have been repriced with the two-year fix now at 6.77 per cent and the five-year fix at 6.67 per cent.

At the same tier, a two-year discounted mortgage for owner occupiers is now 4.99 per cent, which is three per cent lower than the mutual’s standard variable rate.

A residential retrofit mortgage at 80 per cent LTV, fixed for two years, now has a rate of 6.47 per cent.

Saffron Building Society has also brought back its buy-to-let fixed rates.

This includes a five-year fix at 75 per cent LTV, with a rate of 6.37 per cent. For limited company borrowers, there is a two-year discount product at the same tier with a rate of 6.09 per cent. Also for limited company borrowers, there is a five-year fix, again at 75 per cent LTV, priced at 6.57 per cent.

For expat borrowers, there is a two-year discount product with a rate of 6.09 per cent, and a five-year fix at 6.57 per cent. Both are available at 75 per cent LTV.

Tony Hall (pictured), head of business development at Saffron Building Society, said: “This product reprice and relaunch means that Saffron continues to be able to give choice to our broker partners.

“Product withdrawals and relaunches are a common feature of the mortgage market and with that in mind, I am pleased that we can offer fair and reasonable notice to brokers, and then return with refreshed products swiftly after.”

Clydesdale Bank

Clydesdale Bank has added new products to its professional mortgage range at 75 per cent LTV.

There is a two-year fix with rates beginning from 6.25 per cent and a five-year fix starting from 5.6 per cent.

As well as the new products, the lender will be increasing rates across its broker exclusive, new customer and existing customer products.

Its exclusive products for loan amounts between £1 and £2m will rise by as much as 0.43 per cent and start from 5.4 per cent. Remortgage fixed rates with £500 cashback will increase by up to 0.5 per cent to start from 5.48 per cent.

For new and existing borrowers, capital and interest fixed rates will increase by up to 0.6 per cent and interest-only rates will rise by up to 0.66 per cent.

Rates across mortgages for loan amounts of £1m or more will increase by up to 0.66 per cent, professional rates at 85 to 95 per cent LTV will increase by up to 0.55 per cent and buy-to-let rates between 60 and 75 per cent LTV will rise by up to 0.5 per cent.

Fixed buy-to-let rates at 80 per cent LTV will be reduced by 0.11 per cent.