Platform relaunches mainstream and buy-to-let ranges

Platform has relaunched its mainstream and buy-to-let mortgage ranges for new business and product switching.

On the new business mainstream side, the lender has reintroduced all products and tracker rates have risen by around 0.5 per cent.

It has also brought back all of its professional mortgages and Help to Buy products, along with selected buy-to-let products.

In its product switch mainstream range, Platform has brought back its two, three and five-year fixed rates at 60 per cent loan to value (LTV).

Two, three and five-year fixed rates have risen by around 0.48 per cent, and tracker rates have increased by 0.5 per cent.

In its buy-to-let range, selected two and three-year fixed rates have been withdrawn, and the remining two and three-year fixed rates have risen by around 0.52 per cent.

Five-year fixed rates have jumped by around 0.45 per cent and tracker rates have gone up by 0.5 per cent.

On the Help to Buy side, two, three and five-year fixed rates have increased by around 0.36 per cent.