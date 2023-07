The 28 winners of 2023's British Mortgage Awards were announced at a glittering ceremony at the Park Plaza, Westminster in London.

Over 600 people were in attendance to see brokers, lenders and business leaders take home gongs for their good work over the year.

Robert Sinclair, chief executive of the Association for Mortgage Intermediaries, was awarded with the Bharat Sagar Lifetime Achievement Award which was sponsored by SimplyBiz Mortgages.

Comedian Russell Kane treated the crowd to entertainment on the night.

Congratulations to all those shortlisted and announced as winners. Enjoy the highlights of the evening.