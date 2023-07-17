HSBC brings out customer guide for Mortgage Charter measures

HSBC has released dedicated online support for customers worried about mortgage repayments, including step-by-step instructions on how to apply for Mortgage Charter measures.

The lender reiterated that it was “fully committed” to delivering the standards in the Mortgage Charter, with temporary interest-only switch for six months, mortgage term extensions and the ability for customers to review their mortgage rate options available.

Around 43 lenders, covering 90 per cent of the mortgage market, have now signed the charter. This includes the top 10 mortgage lenders in the UK.

Andrew Matson, head of mortgages at HSBC UK, said: “HSBC UK is here to support our customers through cost of living challenges and we’re fully committed to delivering the standards set out by the Mortgage Charter, putting consistent support within closer reach of those customers who need it the most.

“That’s why we are happy to offer these support measures to our customers from today.”

He added: “The Mortgage Charter aims to provide more flexible support for mortgage customers and seeks to help customers understand more about support available, as well as reassuring them that they can contact their mortgage provider to discuss their money worries without it affecting their credit record.

“Whilst every customer’s situation is different, we have a range of tailored options that we can use to help them find their way through. Customers can find out more online about our mortgage support.”