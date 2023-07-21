You are here: Home - News -

Advise Wise adds EPC features to sourcing platform

by: Noora Ismail
  • 21/07/2023
Later life lending platform, Advise Wise, has added features to its sourcing system to spotlight products which reward high Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) ratings and offer free EPC evaluations.

It has introduced an EPC scoring system which uses an algorithm to enable advisers to enter property specific EPC ratings in the optional underwriting information prior to sourcing. Greener products will then become more visible in search results.

Products with a limited-time free EPC evaluation will also be highlighted to support buyers, advisers, and lenders evaluate their portfolios and identify areas for improvement.

Advise Wise aims to encourage sustainability in sourcing through these changes and believes EPC ratings are key to understanding environmental impact.

John Thirkill (pictured), CEO at Advise Wise, said: “As an online company, our platform has always been committed to facilitating sustainable green practices; we already encourage our users to make the most of technology promoting a more eco-friendly paperless way of doing business and we’re committed to playing our part, trying to reduce the environmental footprint of the later life market, by planting a tree for every key facts illustration (KFI) requested through Advise Wise.

“With these new features, we’re taking our commitment a step further. Advise Wise is the first and only sourcing platform to encourage high EPC ratings and support free EPC evaluations to equip advisers with the tools and knowledge needed to make environmentally responsible decisions. Doing so, we believe that we can drive positive change in the industry and contribute to a greener, more sustainable future.”

He added: “By removing financial barriers, we aim to make sustainable practices more accessible and encourage widespread adoption. This latest update to our product sourcing platform represents a significant milestone in our ongoing mission to promote sustainability and empower businesses to prioritise eco-friendly practices. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and industry expertise, we aim to create a community of responsible sourcing that drives environmental stewardship.”

