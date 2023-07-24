Virgin Money adds exclusive deals; Aldermore brings out limited edition products – round-up

This includes exclusive purchase deals with free valuation, on five-year fixed rate terms up to 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) with a £1,495 fee. These are priced from 5.38 per cent.

The lender has also brought out exclusive two and five-year fixed rates at 70 per cent LTV with a £1,495 fee, priced from 5.59 per cent.

Aldermore

Aldermore has brought out a limited edition range of buy-to-let and residential owner-occupied mortgages.

The deals will be available from tomorrow.

On the buy-to-let side, individual and company landlords with single residential investment properties can access a limited edition five-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV at 6.69 per cent with a 1.5 per cent fee.

There is also a limited edition five-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV priced at 6.39 per cent with a three per cent fee.

Multi-property products for individual and company landlords with residential investment properties include a five-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV at 6.59 per cent with a 1.5 per cent fee, and a three per cent fee version comes with a 6.29 per cent rate.

Within its residential range, there is a no-fee two-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV priced at 7.09 per cent and its five-year fixed rate version is 6.74 per cent.

It comes with £300 cashback paid upon completion or standard free legal incentive for remortgage cases.

Ross Dalzell, managing director of property at Aldermore, said: “We’ve been looking for ways to react more quickly and decisively to market volatility, listening closely to what our brokers need during what’s been an especially challenging time.

“This is one of several initiatives planned and we’ll continue to innovate for their benefit moving forward.”