Aldermore makes three pledges around broker service

  • 25/07/2023
Aldermore has made three pledges to brokers, including offering one full working day’s notice of any product withdrawal, to help its partners “navigate ongoing unpredictability in the mortgage market”.

The lender has pledged to offer one full working day’s notice of any product withdrawal and offer 10 days to convert from a decision in principle into a full mortgage application.

Aldermore will also allow a customer to select a cheaper rate for a client at any time up to completion with no charge for the broker or the client.

The firm added that it would contact brokers up to six months before a client’s deal matures to help brokers support customers in their next steps.

Nicola Goldie, head of strategic partnerships at Aldermore, said: “Whilst lenders are doing their best to react to an unpredictable market, it’s vital that we work together and offer brokers as much notice as possible when making changes to our product ranges.

“We know first-hand just how difficult brokers are finding it right now. Hopefully these three pledges provide much-needed certainty and clarity for them.”

Andrew Montlake, managing director of Coreco, added: “I’m thrilled to see Aldermore showing its commitment to the broker market and really listening.

“Brokers desperately need reliability and clear communication from lenders, for their own benefit as well as for their clients. In an ideal world we’ll start to see more lenders committing to these sorts of pledges in the near future.”

