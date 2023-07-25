Clydesdale Bank adds high LTVs and ups rates

Clydesdale Bank is launching mortgages and increasing select rates from 26 July.

This includes a pair of broker exclusive remortgage deals at 80 per cent loan to value (LTV). There is a two-year fix with a rate of 6.35 per cent and a five-year fix priced at 5.82 per cent.

The products offer loan sizes of between £200,000 and £1.5m.

For new borrowers, Clydesdale is launching five-year fixed rates at 95 per cent LTV. The existing product transfer deals at the same tier will remain unchanged.

From 8pm today, the lender will increase rates across its two-year fixed products between 65 and 80 per cent LTV by as much as 0.28 per cent. Its five-year fixed rates between the same LTV tiers will be increased by up to 0.3 per cent.

The lender will also lower the fees attached to its new applications. Its funds transfer fee will be cut from £40 to £25 while the mortgage exit fee will go down from £195 to £99.

The funds transfer fee will also be removed from mortgages where there is no product fee.