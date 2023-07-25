Pepper Money cuts select rates by up to 0.95 per cent

Pepper Money has reduced rates across its recently launched limited edition residential rates, with cuts of up to 0.95 per cent.

The lender has introduced more than 140 limited edition products with the biggest rate reductions aimed at customers with “recent adverse credit events and smaller deposits”.

The reductions also apply to its light range, which is available for customers with missed payments and defaults but no county court judgments.

The limited edition mortgages are available from 7.44 per cent for a five-year fixed rate in its Pepper 48 Light up to 75 per cent loan to value.

Paul Adams (pictured), sales director at Pepper Money, said: “At Pepper Money, we’re responding quickly to a fall in swap rates by improving our rates to ensure we provide an opportunity to customers facing challenges accessing mortgages.

“This limited edition delivers brokers the combination of certainty of a decision and speed of service, for which Pepper is so well respected, alongside new, lower rates.”

He continued: “Our human approach to decision-making without credit scoring will help customers who may have experienced financial difficulties and are having trouble finding options that meet their needs. Our broker partners can place an application knowing they’d be supported by our award-winning service.

“In the current climate, we understand why assessing documents and undertaking an underwriting assessment within 24 hours is so important. AVMs are also available for qualifying remortgage cases to support the enhanced processing speed.”