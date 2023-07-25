You are here: Home - News -

News

Remortgage instructions rise as borrowers stop waiting for rate cuts – LMS

by:
  • 25/07/2023
  • 0
Remortgage instructions rise as borrowers stop waiting for rate cuts – LMS
Remortgage instructions jumped by 24 per cent in June as borrowers became accustomed to the current rate environment, data from a conveyancing platform showed.

The LMS Remortgage Snapshot for the month revealed that the number of remortgages completed rose by 0.2 per cent while pipeline cases increased by eight per cent. 

The cancellation rate also fell by 0.81 per cent to 6.79 per cent of remortgage business during the month. 

While a five-year fix was still the most popular product choice and accounted for 46 per cent of completions, this was down on the 50 per cent share seen in May. Some 38 per cent of remortgagors opted for a two-year fix. 

As for the reasoning behind going for a fixed rate deal, 69 per cent wanted security over their monthly payments and 21 per cent were worried about the future of the economy so wanted to lock a rate in now. Just eight per cent were persuaded to choose a fixed rate because of their broker. 

The majority of respondents predict that rates will rise within the next year, as cited by 85.44 per cent of respondents. 

When it came to why they remortgaged, 26 per cent of respondents said they wanted to lower their monthly payments, while 23 per cent wanted to release equity from their home. 

 

Rising monthly payments 

Some 69 per cent of people who remortgaged in June saw their monthly payments rise by an average of £292.64. For the 24 per cent whose payments decreased, this fell by £358.97 on average. 

In June, 48 per cent of remortgagors increased their loan size, 38 per cent saw no change and 21 per cent reduced their loan. 

Of those who upped their loan size, the average amount borrowed after remortgaging came to £19,403. People who reduced their loan had an average amount of £14,690 after refinancing. 

Nick Chadbourne, CEO of LMS, said: “Since it’s the end of the second quarter, June always sees a spike in remortgage completions. Instructions also rose because borrowers are now confident that rates won’t be falling in the foreseeable future, so they are looking to secure a product now before they potentially increase along with the expected base rate trajectory.  

“We will see this trend continue into H2 with over half a million borrowers nearing the end of their current mortgage term.” 

He added: “The challenge is affordability – even with stress tests a thing of the past, banks will be wrestling with this, especially as the Consumer Duty comes into effect. Rising rates create challenges for banks looking to onboard new customers – products continue to change rapidly and many continue to opt for product transfers.  

“However, shopping around with the help of a broker is critical in such an environment so borrowers would be well advised to do so to get the best possible deal.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Have mortgage lenders done enough to jump start the housing energy efficiency drive?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.