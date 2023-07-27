Foundation cuts owner-occupier and BTL rates; Virgin Money tweaks rates – round-up

Foundation Home Loans has reduced rates by up to 0.85 per cent in its core owner-occupier range and 0.6 per cent for its core buy-to-let range.

In its owner-occupier range, the lender has decreased rates in its F1 tier, for clients just missing out on the mainstream, and up to 0.65 per cent for its F2, F3 and F4 tiers.

Rates begin from 6.94 per cent up to 65 per cent loan to value.

The firm has broadened its owner-occupier 85 per cent LTV tier to include F1 green and F1 professional products and an 80 per cent LTV tier has been added to its F2 range.

The lender has also reduced fees on its F1 green and F1 professional products to £795 and £995 respectively.

Within its buy-to-let range, two-year fixed rates have been reintroduced for large houses in multiple occupation (HMO) and short-term lets, both with a one per cent fee.

Its two-year fixed rate for large HMOs has a rate of 7.84 per cent and two-year fixed rate short-term let is priced at 7.94 per cent. Both can be accessed up to 75 per cent LTV.

Foundation has cut rates across its core buy-to-let range by up to 0.6 per cent, fixed rates begin from 6.84 per cent up to 65 per cent LTV and discounted rates start from 7.09 per cent up to 75 per cent LTV.

Tom Jacob, director of product and marketing at Foundation Home Loans, said: “As a lender, we’re always looking to be on the front foot when it comes to supporting borrowers and our intermediary partners, and this repricing across our core owner-occupier and buy-to-let product ranges represents a highly positive move in what has been a testing time for a variety of borrowers.

“We hope the additional products introduced to our owner-occupier range will give our intermediary partners and their clients more options when looking for a specialist solution.”

Virgin Money changes rates after June base rate increase

Virgin Money has confirmed that it will change its mortgage variable revert rates following the base rate increase in June.

Residential and standard variable rate (SVR) will rise from 8.74 per cent to 9.24 per cent.

The loyalty rate, which is for qualifying residential customers who have held a mortgage on a property for seven years or more, will go from 8.49 per cent to 8.99 per cent.

The buy-to-let variable rate will increase from 8.94 per cent to 9.44 per cent.

The changes will come into force for existing customers from 1 September and for new customers from 3 August.

For Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank, the residential SVR will go from 8.74 per cent to 9.24 per cent.

The residential offset variable rate will rise from 8.95 per cent to 9.45 per cent and the buy-to-let revert rate and offset variable investment housing loan rate will go from 9.24 per cent to 9.74 per cent.

The new rates will come into force for existing customers after their next payment day after 3 August and new customers from the same date.