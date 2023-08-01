You are here: Home - News -

News

Foundation refreshes specials range; Accord Mortgages cuts BTL PT rates – round up

by:
  • 01/08/2023
  • 0
Foundation refreshes specials range; Accord Mortgages cuts BTL PT rates – round up
Foundation Home Loans has cut rates on its buy-to-let and owner-occupier specials product range by up to 0.35 per cent.

On the buy-to-let side, the lender has cut its five-year fixed rate F1 portfolio landlord special by 0.35 per cent, with the headline rate standing at 6.09 per cent. F1 products are for clients with an almost clean credit history.

The product comes with a four per cent fee and is available up to 75 per cent loan to value (LTV).

Its two-year fixed rate F1 portfolio landlord special has been cut by 0.25 per cent, starts at 6.44 per cent with a 2.5 per cent fee and is available up to 75 per cent LTV.

The lender’s F1 buy-to-let fixed rate specials have fallen by around 0.2 per cent, beginning from 6.70 per cent.

Deals in its F2 buy-to-let fixed rate range have decreased by 0.1 per cent, starting at 6.94 per cent, and its fixed rate houses in multiple occupation (HMO) have gone down by 0.05 per cent to 7.04 per cent.

F2 products are for clients financing a more specialist property type and/or those with some historical blips on their credit rating

Tom Jacob, director of product and marketing at Foundation Home Loans, said: “Enquiry and engagement levels have remained strong at the more professional end of the landlord spectrum throughout the many ups and downs experienced over the course of 2023, and this is an area which will dominate the buy-to-let sector going forward.

“As such, we expect these latest rate reductions to prove extremely popular with portfolio landlords who are looking to take advantage of opportunities which continue to present themselves across the buy-to-let sector.”

Accord Mortgages to reduce buy-to-let product transfer rates

Accord Mortgages will reduce its buy-to-let product transfers by as much as 0.33 per cent from tomorrow.

A broker note said the current range will be withdrawn at 8pm today and the new range will be available from 9am tomorrow.

At 60 per cent LTV, pricing will be cut by up to 0.3 per cent and at 65 per cent LTV rates will fall by up to 0.33 per cent.

Deals at the 75 per cent LTV will reduce by around 0.33 per cent and at 80 per cent LTV decreases of up to 0.2 per cent will apply.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/