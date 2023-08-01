Foundation refreshes specials range; Accord Mortgages cuts BTL PT rates – round up

Foundation Home Loans has cut rates on its buy-to-let and owner-occupier specials product range by up to 0.35 per cent.

On the buy-to-let side, the lender has cut its five-year fixed rate F1 portfolio landlord special by 0.35 per cent, with the headline rate standing at 6.09 per cent. F1 products are for clients with an almost clean credit history.

The product comes with a four per cent fee and is available up to 75 per cent loan to value (LTV).

Its two-year fixed rate F1 portfolio landlord special has been cut by 0.25 per cent, starts at 6.44 per cent with a 2.5 per cent fee and is available up to 75 per cent LTV.

The lender’s F1 buy-to-let fixed rate specials have fallen by around 0.2 per cent, beginning from 6.70 per cent.

Deals in its F2 buy-to-let fixed rate range have decreased by 0.1 per cent, starting at 6.94 per cent, and its fixed rate houses in multiple occupation (HMO) have gone down by 0.05 per cent to 7.04 per cent.

F2 products are for clients financing a more specialist property type and/or those with some historical blips on their credit rating

Tom Jacob, director of product and marketing at Foundation Home Loans, said: “Enquiry and engagement levels have remained strong at the more professional end of the landlord spectrum throughout the many ups and downs experienced over the course of 2023, and this is an area which will dominate the buy-to-let sector going forward.

“As such, we expect these latest rate reductions to prove extremely popular with portfolio landlords who are looking to take advantage of opportunities which continue to present themselves across the buy-to-let sector.”

Accord Mortgages to reduce buy-to-let product transfer rates

Accord Mortgages will reduce its buy-to-let product transfers by as much as 0.33 per cent from tomorrow.

A broker note said the current range will be withdrawn at 8pm today and the new range will be available from 9am tomorrow.

At 60 per cent LTV, pricing will be cut by up to 0.3 per cent and at 65 per cent LTV rates will fall by up to 0.33 per cent.

Deals at the 75 per cent LTV will reduce by around 0.33 per cent and at 80 per cent LTV decreases of up to 0.2 per cent will apply.