TSB waives EWS1 form for flats and blocks with government or developer repair funding

TSB has changed its criteria so it will lend without an EWS1 form if the flat or block has approved government-backed or developer funding for cladding or external wall system repairs.

The lender said that brokers should inform its application processing team on submission and they can complete “internal checks” to confirm that the property had the required repair funding in place.

This means that external wall system remediation works for the block have been approved for government funding under the Building Safety Fund or Cladding Safety Scheme, or the developer has signed the government contract to cover the cost of repairs.

“There may still be times when further documentation is required, so we’ve also updated the guidance on our criteria pages on the different scenarios of when this may be the case,” TSB said.

The lender said that it cannot proceed if an application has been made for funding but it is not yet approved.

At the tail end of last year, the six largest mortgage lenders agreed to lend on properties needing cladding remediation as long as there is evidence of self-remediation, coverage from government schemes or protections from the Building Safety Act.