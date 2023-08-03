Pexa joins Open Property Data Association as executive member

Digital property exchange platform Pexa has become an executive member of the Open Property Data Association (OPDA).

The association was established to drive innovation and collaboration in the property sector to encourage the cross-industry adoption of technology, data and security to improve the home buying and selling process.

Maria Harris (pictured), chair of OPDA said: “Having Pexa join our executive committee is great news for the industry and a reflection of our commitment to unlock the potential of property data through openness and collaboration. Krystle brings a wealth of experience of creating standardised data formats, fostering data sharing, and driving innovation – everything we need to benefit our entire property ecosystem.

“It’s fantastic to have firms like PEXA embrace our vision and to bring their experience, perspective and dedication to enhancing data transparency and efficiency in the UK property market.”

Krystle Kocik, chief product and experience officer at Pexa, added: “I am delighted to represent Pexa and join OPDA as an exec member.

“With a shared vision on improving the way people buy, sell and remortgage homes, it’s through industry collaboration and drive that we will collectively transform the experience for everyone.”

Pexa is an Australian company which enables the digital exchange of a property transaction without the use of physical documents. Around 88 per cent of property transactions in Australia are conducted through Pexa.

It entered the UK market last year.

Kocik has worked for Pexa for more than a decade and will have the responsibility of using her experience in technology to deliver change to the UK property sector.